



— The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has charged a former Seal Beach chef with raping a member of the military who dined at his restaurant, after last year rejecting the case against him with a request for further investigation.

Darryl Lee Matanane, 55, was arrested on Aug. 30 in Midland, Texas in connection with the Feb. 18, 2018 sexual assault with a woman who dined at Bistro St. Germain. Immediately after Matanane was first arrested, police say the chef served the woman a spiked alcoholic drink.

The victim told police she woke up in an unfamiliar apartment and was sexually assaulted.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office rejected the case against Matanane a few days later because prosecutors wanted “additional investigation.”

Matanane was extradited back to Orange County on Sept. 13 and pleaded not guilty Friday to six felony counts of rape and sodomy. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 25.