



— Los Angeles police were asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping investigation of three children from Sylmar.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 13600 block of Fellows Avenue last Wednesday where they found that a possible kidnapping had occurred.

Police said nobody has seen the family for five days and that the parents — 28-year-old Esteban Lopez and 29-year-old Liliana Lopez — were persons of interest in the case. Investigators said the two may have taken three children — 9-year-old Jakob Cabrera, 6-year-old Steven Matthew Lopez and 5-year-old Stephana Lopez.

Esteban was described as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic male weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has a “Lopez” tattoo on his chest. Liliana was described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic female weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they were also on the lookout for two vehicles of interest — a 2007 four-door dark gray Lexus 350 IS with California license plate 7JOM377 and a 1996 white lifted Chevrolet Tahoe with black rums and a Califonia license plate 3RSR716.

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery and homicide division at 213-486-6840.