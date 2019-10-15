CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers have revealed their new City Edition uniforms.

The team debuted their new look on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

A photo of players dawning the new look graced the cover along with the words, “Welcome to the reinvention.”

The look comes as part of a re-branding initiated by the team’s owner Steve Ballmer and the Clippers.

The new jerseys feature “Los Angeles” written across the chest in Old English font.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the jerseys will be worn 17 times during the upcoming season, beginning with a Nov. 22 home game against Houston.

Los Angeles-based artist Mister Cartoon collaborated on the jerseys.

