Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 10/15 at 8 a.m.

Police Search For Missing Sylmar Couple And Their 3 Children

Los Angeles police were asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping investigation of three children from Sylmar whose parents are also missing and may be suspects.

Fortnite Back Online After Two-Day Outage

Millions of Fortnite fans were confused and angry after the popular video game suddenly went dark Sunday. It is now back online.

Local Weather

Below average temperatures but plenty of sunshine, with a mid-week warm-up on the way and a Santa Ana wind event possible next week. A high of 72 for the beaches and 79 for the valleys.