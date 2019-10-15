



— A body found inside a vehicle in Angeles Forest was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old man sought for attacking his fiance and her mother in Glendale earlier this summer, authorities said.

On September 26, 2019, a body was found inside of a vehicle just below the Angeles Forest Highway and Big Tujunga Canyon Road.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that the vehicle might have been there for some time.

L.A. County Coroner records Tuesday showed that a suspect being sought, Brian Cruz, was the person inside the vehicle.

On July 29, 2019, Glendale Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Wilson at 4:15 a.m. in regards to an attempted murder that had taken place.

When officers arrived on the scene Cruz had already fled the residence.

Cruz was accused of striking his fiancée in the face and head several times with a hammer.

The victim suffered several bone fractures to her face and skull as well as multiple broken bones to her hands and an amputated finger.

She has since had multiple reconstructive surgeries and is currently undergoing physical therapy to regain the use of her hands.

The victim’s mother was also struck in the head with a hammer when she tried to intervene. She was treated at a local hospital and released shortly after the attack.