



— California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a busy weekend, signing into law a series of bills which run the gamut from a ban on animals in the circus, a requirement that abortion medication be available on all state college campuses, and a halt to the so-called practice of “lunch shaming.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the major highlights:

— Senate Bill 328: Perhaps the most controversial, SB 328 pushes school start times for middle and high school students back. High schools can’t start class until 8:30 a.m., while middle schools can’t start until after 8 a.m. It will take effect by 2022.

— Assembly Bill 218: This gives childhood victims of sexual abuse more time to decide whether to file lawsuits.

The law gives victims of childhood sexual abuse until age 40, or five years from discovery of the abuse, to file civil lawsuits. The previous limit had been 26, or within three years from discovery of the abuse.

— SB-24: California will be the first state in the country to require abortion medication on college campuses.

The law takes effect in 2023 and only applies to the 34 campuses in the University of California and California State University systems. However, the law will only be implemented if a state commission can raise more than $10 million in private donations to pay for it.

— SB 8: This bans smoking and vaping on state parks and beaches beginning in 2020. Violators will get a $25 fine. Smoking will still be allowed in parking lots at beaches and parks.

— AB 313: This bans the use of most animals in the circus, including elephants, bear and other wild animals.

The law exempts rodeos and does not apply to domesticated dogs, cats and horses. California is now the third state to enact such a ban, joining New Jersey and Hawaii.

— AB 44: California is now the first state in the nation to ban the sale of new fur products. It is now unlawful to manufacture, sell or offer for sale any type of fur product.

— AB 1254: This is a ban on the hunting, trapping or killing of bobcats.

— AB 342: This blocks any state lands from being used for oil extraction by President Donald Trump’s administration.

It bars any California leasing authority from allowing pipelines or other oil and gas infrastructure to be built on state property. It makes it difficult for drilling to occur because federally protected areas are adjacent to state-owned land.

— SB 395: This will allow drivers to eat roadkill.

Beginning no later than 2022, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife must develop a program through which people can obtain a wildlife salvage permit that would allow them to take home and eat a deer, elk, antelope or wild pig which has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

— SB-265: This bill bans the so-called practice of “lunch shaming” at California schools. Lunch-shaming is a process through which students who owe the school money for meals are denied food or given a cheaper alternative meal. It guarantees all students a state-funded meal of their choice, even if their parent or guardian has unpaid meal fees.

