



— The weather is helping firefighters gain ground on the Saddle Ridge Fire, allowing most schools in the immediate area to reopen Monday, but Granada Hills Charter High School campuses will remain closed due to poor air quality.

Cooler weather and winds that have died down have helped firefighters battle the 7,965-acre Saddle Ridge Fire that started in Sylmar and quickly jumped to Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. The fire was 42 percent contained as of Sunday night.

Two men died of heart attacks amid the firefight – one civilian, and a veteran L.A. Park Ranger Capt. Alberto Torres, who had been patrolling the parks impacted by the fire. Three firefighters were also injured.

The fire destroyed 23 structures and damaged 17 others.

Several schools in the areas in the immediate area shut down Friday at the height of the fire, but they are scheduled to resume regular classes Monday morning. However, outdoor activities may be limited throughout the district west and northwest valley to restrict exposure to lingering smoke and ash in the air.

Cal State Northridge, Los Angeles Mission, Pierce and Valley colleges will also resume full operations Monday.

Granada Hills Charter High School’s Zelzah and Devonshire campuses will remain closed Monday.