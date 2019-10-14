INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Property values in Inglewood are steadily rising.

A new analysis from the group Property Shark showed that over the last five years, the city has had the fastest price growth in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Big changes like the Los Angeles Rams’ new stadium is generating a lot of investment in the area.

While prices have risen quickly, Inglewood is still one of the most affordable neighborhoods for a single-family home in L.A.

The average price of a home in the area is still below $500,000.

The median price of homes jumped from $298,000 in 2014 to $485,000 in 2018 — A 63 percent price increase.

The change makes it harder for longterm residents to pay rising rents, but also brings in many new businesses to the community.