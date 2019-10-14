



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 10/14 at 8 a.m.

Uber Passenger Hit, Killed By CHP Cruiser After Jumping 101 Freeway Divider In Encino

Police say a passenger who had been fighting with another passenger in an Uber, got out of the car, jumped the 101 Freeway divider in Encino and was hit and killed by a California Highway Patrol cruiser early Monday morning.

California Becomes First State To Mandate Later School Start Times

California has become the first state in the U.S. to mandate later start times at public middle and high schools.

Amazon Alexa Is Now Bilingual

Amazon says its Alexa enabled devices now offer a setting for the Spanish language. This mode allows the user to get an answer in the same language as the question.

Local Weather

Below average temperatures but plenty of sunshine, with a mid-week warm-up on the way and a Santa Ana wind event possible next week. A high of 72 for the beaches and 79 for the valleys.