ENCINO (CBSLA) — At least one person has been killed in a crash on 101 Freeway in Encino, shutting down all eastbound lanes and forcing traffic to go the wrong way to exit the freeway.

The crash happened at 3:40 a.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway, just west of Ventura Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Very few details were released about the fatal crash.

A Sigalert was issued for all lanes for an unknown duration. Eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at White Oak, and traffic just east of the fatal crash, but west of White Oak, was forced to stop until they could be turned around and directed the wrongway down the White Oak onramp.

CHP reported that the eastbound lanes were expected to remain shut down through 11 a.m.