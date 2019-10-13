LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wildfires burning across two areas in Southern California have resulted in poor air quality in the region.

As a result of the Saddle Ridge fire burning in the San Fernando Valley, public health officials have issued a smoke advisory due to the unhealthy air quality for west and east San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and the San Gabriel Mountains.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect through Monday.

“As residents begin to return home and start cleaning after being evacuated, they are more likely to come in contact with ash and soot, especially in areas that were close to or damaged by the fire. We ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Health Officer for Los Angeles County.

“If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases,” Davis added.

Officials warned the public about avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities and limiting physical exertion.

Those with medical conditions, including heart disease and asthma, should stay indoors as much as possible, officials noted.

Wildfire smoke has been known to cause headaches and can cause difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and chest pain.