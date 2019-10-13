GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were

struck and killed by a motorist in Garden Grove Saturday evening, officials said.

The pickup driver who hit them remained on the scene, authorities said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Benton Street, Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney said.

“The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the location and waited for emergency personnel to arrive,” Whitney said. “There were no passengers involved in this collision. The sole driver was evaluated by officers and showed no signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collision.”

Garden Grove investigators asked anyone who saw the crash to call them (714) 741-5823.