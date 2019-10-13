HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A 46-year-old man was killed late Saturday after his car was struck in a violent accident in Hesperia.

The crash unfolded around 8 p.m. Saturday along Main Street and Mariposa Road. The deceased’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The other driver was identified as Ramses Gonzales of Rialto.

Gonzales, according to deputies, was driving his BMW westbound on Main Street approaching the intersection when it collided into the Honda Accord traveling northbound on Mariposa Road, and through the intersection with Main Street.

Gonzales was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center due to his injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found Gonzales’ vehicle on top of a downed palm tree in an In-n-Out parking lot.

The driver of the Honda succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol and/or drugs may be a contributing factor to the collision, according to authorities.