SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Fire investigators this weekend returned to Sylmar focusing on an Edison power tower as the possible ignition point of the Saddle Ridge fire.
Several nearly residents say they saw grass on fire under the tower on fire on Thursday night. Edison has said that it is committed to finding out what started the fire, which erupted Thursday.
One person died at the scene of the wildfire after going into cardiac arrest.
At last word, the wildfire had scorched 12 square miles, and was 33% contained.
