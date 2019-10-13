LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Doc gave his diagnosis to reporters yesterday.

Doc Rivers that is.

The Clippers coach says Paul George will miss “at least” the first ten games of the season.

That would put George’s return to action around mid-November which fits in with the timetable he gave reporters last year following surgery on his shoulders.

Mark Medina, USA Today’s NBA writer, first tweeted the Rivers comment Saturday.

Clippers haven't given a concrete timetable on Paul George's return. But Doc Rivers said in passing that Paul George "is not going to be here for the first 10." Hence, George might be out until Nov. 13 in Houston — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 12, 2019

Until he was injured last February, the 29-year-old George was enjoying a superior out-of-this-world season for the Thunder. While he came back down to Earth upon his return, the 6’9″ All-Star still finished third in MVP balloting for the year.