



— The fire-ravaged Villa Calimesa mobile home park remains under an evacuation order Sunday evening.

The area was hit particularly hard — two confirmed dead, one person missing and more than 75 homes destroyed.

The winds are dying down, but sadness, devastation and loss remain.

As CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen reports, neighbors that are left are banding together to try to help one another.

For 360 degrees – there is very little that wasn’t ravaged by the flames that raced through Thursday.

Investigators now believe the fire was started by a trash truck after it dumped a load of burning garbage.

The truck tripped the motion sensor on Jean Merriam’s ring doorbell camera – minutes before she also had to flee the fast-moving flames.

“As it went by about 15 minutes before I could see fire from my front door. That’s when I saw I had a video of it,” says Merriam.

The death toll stands at two.

Lois Arvikson, 89, has been identified as the first victim. She was on the phone with her son and said she was grabbing her purse before jumping into her car.

Investigators have found a second body.

Allison Sheafer and Rashaud Miller live near the mobile home park.

“Literally, all I saw, I was looking at the ground and saw sun and then it just went black,” says Sheafer.

They say they want to collect donations to help their neighbors rebuild.

“If it were me, I would want somebody to help me out and pitch in a hand. Because we’re already struggling as it is,” says Sheafer.

Their street was under an evacuation order that was lifted Sunday afternoon.

“They had the street down there blocked off so it was a real, real pain trying to get in and out of here,” says Miller.

Merriam was able to get back into her house Sunday evening.

The loss of two neighbors is now at the forefront of her mind — with the road block right in front of her house.

“It’s definitely a reminder, we can see the lights from our front window of what’s going on,” Merriam says.

Officials did not say when the second body would be identified or when more residents would be able to return to the mobile home park.