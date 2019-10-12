PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — The Saddle Ridge Fire, which was 19 percent contained as of Saturday morning, has damaged or destroyed at least 31 structures, including 13 homes that are a total loss.

Improving weather conditions are helping firefighters battle the blaze, said L.A. County Fire Department Captain Tony Imbrenda: “That means everything in a wild fire fight. We saw the high pressure Santa Ana wind conditions start to dissipate about midday Friday and on into the evening hours, so that really gave our fire fighters a chance to take advantage of that window of opportunity. ”

Imbrenda says improving conditions allowed the department to deploy “lots” of night vision-equipped air craft Friday and into Saturday: “We were definitely able to shore up and reinforce our containment lines and limit the forward progress.”

Around 100,000 people were evacuated at the height of the fire. All evacuations were lifted by 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to a LAFD spokesperson, one civilian suffered cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.