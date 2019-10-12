PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — Cal Trans has announced that several freeways that had been closed due to the Saddle Ridge Fire are now open in both directions. I-5, I-210, I-405, and the 118 and 14 freeways are open, as is the northbound 5 truck route.
As of Saturday morning, the following remain closed: southbound I-5 truck route, southbound 14 freeway to southbound 5 truck route and northbound I-5 to northbound 14 freeway truck route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
