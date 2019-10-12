PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — The LAFD has lifted all evacuation orders for residents displaced by the Saddle Ridge fire.

Areas of Sylmar, Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Chatworth were evacuated as flames ripped through the area, damaging or destroying at least 31 structures.

Around 100,000 people were evacuated at the height of the fire.

LAFD officials announced a full repopulation at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

“We thank members of the community for promptly heeding the evacuation orders and their patience as we worked to contain the fire,” read a statement from LAFD’s Brian Humphrey. “As you repopulate the previously evacuated areas, we ask you to remain vigilant, and drive cautiously, as there are still public safety personnel working in the area.”

Humphrey urged anyone who sees “anything of concern” to immediately report it to authorities and, in case of emergency, call 911.

According to a LAFD spokesperson, one civilian suffered cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.