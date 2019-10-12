



— The Saddle Ridge Fire, which was 19% contained as of Saturday morning, has damaged or destroyed at least 31 structures, including 13 homes that are a total loss.

Improving weather conditions are helping firefighters battle the blaze, said LA County Fire Department Captain Tony Imbrenda, “That means everything in a wild fire fight. We saw the high pressure Santa Ana wind conditions start to dissipate about midday Friday and on into the evening hours, so that really gave our fire fighters a chance to take advantage of that window of opportunity. ”

Imbrenda says improving conditions allowed the department to deploy “lots” of night vision-equipped air craft Friday and into Saturday, “We were definitely able to shore up and reinforce our containment lines and limit the forward progress.”

Around 100,000 people were evacuated at the height of the fire. Some of the mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Friday night, especially in areas south of the 118 freeway. A mandatory evacuation order is still in place north of the 118 freeway, although some people have been escorted back to their homes to get necessary items, such as medications or important paperwork.

Those needing to go back to their homes to get such items can do some in some cases if they’re escorted by a law enforcement official. Staging areas for that have been set up at Porter Ranch Town Center at Porter Ranch Dr. and Rinaldi St. and the Target Store located at Balboa Blvd. and San Fernando Mission Blvd.