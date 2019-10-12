



— A 350-acre wildfire that broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday was now 75% contained with no homes or other structures threatened, fire authorities said.

Officials with the Riverside county Fire Department said the Reche Fire, which broke out on Reche Canyon Road near Reche Vista Drive in Moreno Valley, started with a trailer fire and jumped into surrounded vegetation, propelled by intense Santa Ana winds.

The flame front on Thursday pushed west into rugged terrain, leading to mandatory evacuations Thursday afternoon. Residents were able to return to their homes by 9 p.m. Thursday.

Nearly 100 personnel — 16 engine crews and a truck company along with two hand crews — deployed in response to the wildfire, with assistance from CalFire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter.

An agency spokesperson said Friday that conditions remained uncertain, but steady progress — aided by lesser wind gusts — was being made to contain the blaze.