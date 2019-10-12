PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — LAFD is allowing some residents displaced by the Saddle Ridge fire to return to their homes: “At this time we are able to safely repopulate the following locations: The areas west of Mason Avenue and southwest of Corbin Avenue… Law enforcement officers will remain in the affected areas as a means of roving security and to address any questions residents may have. As always, we ask you to remain vigilant and report any emergencies to 9-1-1.”

