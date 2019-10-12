Comments
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Police are investigating after a man and child were fatally struck by a vehicle in Garden Grove Saturday night.
Officers responded at approximately 9:20 p.m. to Garden Grove Boulevard and Nelson Street, where the victims were pronounced dead.
The driver remained at the scene.
Garden Grove Boulevard between Nelson Street and Nutwood Street was expected to be closed to traffic until the early morning hours.
This story is developing.
