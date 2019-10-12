Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in El Monte.
Officers responded to a report of someone shooting at a wall in the 3500 block of Santa Anita Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Upon their arrival, they saw the individual and a foot pursuit ensued. Investigators say the suspect produced a handgun during the pursuit and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect’s handgun was recovered at the scene.
No officers were reported injured.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s homicide division is assisting in the investigation.
