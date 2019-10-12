



— As firefighters battle flames all over the Southland, LA’s City Attorney is fighting another battle.

With wildfires burning, City Attorney Mike Feuer wants to remind the public and, more pointedly, businesses that might be considering charging a vulnerable public more money for things that are usually available for a lot less.

Feuer says price gouging is not only illegal, it won’t be tolerated.He issued that warning today. And as CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports he has specific ways for the public to react to price gouging if they see or experience it.

Feuer was out Saturday meeting with emergency personnel and speaking with residents. He’s vowing to hunt down and prosecute anyone trying to take advantage of fire victims.

“We want to be very sure there’s no price gouging. In the wake of the declaration of emergency, whether if it’s a the city level or the state level, merchants and hoteliers and others can’t raise prices more than 10 percent,” Feuer said.

Feuer says his office is on high alert as thousands remain evacuated, making them potentially vulnerable to scams.

“One of the keys of getting this announcement out today is to prevent there from being victims in the first place. It’s really important that both consumers and merchants and other suppliers of goods are aware of their obligations and their rights,” Feuer says.

Figuring out whether business are price gouging during an emergency can be challenging. Feuer says determining whether stores are jacking up prices illegally could come down to a simple observation.

Feuer says, “We’re still in the stage of this emergency where there’s been a tremendous outpouring of support from communities. We haven’t seen any incidents — yet. But sometimes one could go to a hotel for example and say — boy, that seems like an awfully significant price to pay for that room. And that’s because there has been some price gouging. Or you might go to the gasoline station, for instance, and see prices even higher than they have been recently, and start to ask questions.”

Feuer says we’ve seen plenty of examples of price gouging in the past during other city crises and emergencies, and if it happens again call his office to report any suspicious activity.