(CBS Local)– Relationships can make or break your career in Hollywood and actor Sarah Baker can certainly attest to that.

Baker stars in “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix alongside stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin and that is all because of a relationship with executive producer Chuck Lorre that goes back to her days on CBS in “Young Sheldon.” The actor has come a long way since she moved to LA and honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings in Los Angeles.

“I met Chuck Lorre when they were casting the librarian for Young Sheldon. I haven’t talked to him about it, but I’m not sure if he remembered me from that,” said Baker in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I ended up getting that job and then a couple of days later the casting director called and said Chuck is working on a new show and thinks you may be right for a role, which was Mindy on The Kominsky Method. I did Young Sheldon right when he was writing The Komisky Method. That’s a good 75% of getting jobs.”

Baker plays Douglas’s daughter on the show and says she has learned a ton from both Douglas and Arkin.

“They’re both amazing. They both have such iconic voices,” said Baker. “I remember I was sitting at the first table read and I knew I was going to play Michael’s daughter, but I heard that voice and the nerves kicked in. I just started picturing him delivering his greed is good speech from Wall Street. Alan Arkin is such an actor’s actor. Every single actor is like he’s my favorite and I’m in love with him. I happily get to say he is so funny and wants to talk to anyone. He doesn’t really want to talk about Hollywood stuff, but like where you live and what you like to do. He’s 85 and he likes to joke around. He’s one of the original members of Second City, so improv is second nature to him.

Season two of “The Komisky Method” comes to Netflix October 25.