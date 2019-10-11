



— The 4,000-acre Saddleridge Fire has forced mandatory evacuations, closed several freeways and sent thousands seeking shelter.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for all of Porter Ranch north of the 118 Freeway, from Reseda to DeSoto, Oakridge Estates north of the 210 and west of Balboa, north of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the west edge.. Large swaths of neighborhoods to the east and west of the mandatory evacuation were also warned to be ready to get out.

An evacuation center at the Granada Hills Recreation Center is at capacity, and a new shelter has been opened at Mason Park, 10500 Mason Ave. in Chatsworth, in addition to the Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave. in Sylmar. Both shelters are accepting people and small pets.

Large animals are being evacuated to the Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, 11127 Orcas Ave. in Lake View Terrace, and the West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer St. in Chatsworth.

The area is intersected by several freeways, which have been shut down. Road closures include:

5 Freeway between the 210 Freeway and Calgrove

Both directions of the 210 Freeway at the 5 and 118 freeways

Southbound 14 Freeway through the Newhall Pass

Northbound 405 Freeway at the 118