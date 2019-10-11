PACOIMA (CBSLA) –The Saddle Ridge Fire didn’t just wreak havoc on homes and property.

Drivers Friday found it very slow going on surface streets as the massive fire caused several freeways to be shut down.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Kandiss Crone talked to frustrated drivers. Many of them had been on the 210 before being diverted to the 118.

Many headed home or out-of-town for the weekend found the very same things — bumper-to-bumper traffic all over the place.

“Oh, it’s a lot of traffic,” said one motorist.

It was a nightmare out there and drivers didn’t mince words.

Because the Saddle Ridge Fire burned dangerously close to the 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass, Caltrans was forces to close the truck route in both directions.

Big rigs inched down other freeways adding to the chaos and the gridlock.

“It’s a Friday night and it’s busy everyone’s trying to get home get to their families so I can imagine. Thank God I’m not going through it but I feel sorry for everyone who is,” said Jesus Sandoval.

It was more bumper-to-bumper traffic near the southbound 14 at Newhall Avenue which is shut down due to heavy smoke and flames.

A similar scene was playing out on the 210 Freeway — not one car was allowed between the 5 and 118. Drivers had to get off at the nearest exit and find an alternative route.

“I got to the 210 and it was closed then I had to go. Everyone was trying to get off I just went up further and passed around,” says Dameon Naylor.

While some drivers were obviously frustrated by the delays and closures many others took it in stride saying that safety is a priority.

“A lot of the firefighters need to take the freeways to get to those places so I feel like it is a need,” said Sandoval. “But then again for a lot of people who need to get home, they don’t want that obviously to happen but it’s what it is.”

At press time, Caltrans has confirmed that the southbound 14 at Newhall has been reopen. But a spokesperson also added that more closures could be added depending on the path of the fire.