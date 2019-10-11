CBS Local- “Step Brothers,” “Rocky IV,” and “Space Jam” are all movies that were panned by critics and then become cult favorites.

Rotten Tomatoes goes through a list of all of these types of movies in their first book called “Rotten Movies We Love: Cult Classics, Underrated Gems, And Films So Bad They’re Good.” The site’s Editor In Chief Joel Meares explains why Will Ferrell’s comedy “Step Brothers” wasn’t well received, yet became one of the most quotable movies of the past decade.

“There’s something about the journey films go on after their release and critical reception,” said Meares in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Comedy is very subjective and I think that is one of issues certain comedies face when they are put before critics. I think that’s maybe why it didn’t connect. It is juvenile and wonderfully so… it’s a beautifully juvenile film. It’s kind of silly and sometimes that doesn’t connect with certain people.”

Another movie featured in the book is Adam Sandler’s Billy Madison. While Sandler is known for his great comedies, Meares believes the former Saturday Night Live star could be in the Oscar conversation with his upcoming movie “Uncut Gems.”

“He was just starting then with what became known as an Adam Sandler movie,” said Meares. “That was sort of setting the template. Incidentally, Sandler is having a year! Uncut Gems is his new movie coming out in December. It’s phenomenal and I think one of the men from this book could be up for an Oscar this year. He’s really good.”

While the movie industry is trying to figure out how to get people in the theaters, films like “Joker” & “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” prove that there is still interest in watching a big movie outside of your house.

“In 2019, there are still films that people want to dive deep on,” said Meares. “Joker is a really interesting film and what’s great about what it is doing is that like certain landmark films before, it’s doing something different. If we look back in the past, some of the things that have moved that genre forward are The Dark Knight and Batman Begins, which took a different tonality.”

“Rotten Movies We Love” is available now.