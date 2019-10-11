



— A number of fires broke out across the Southland Thursday as humidity dropped, temperatures rose and winds picked up.

On Friday morning, the Saddleridge fire that started near Slymar and made its way to Granada Hills continued to burn as firefighters reported 0% containment. Mandatory evacuations were in place with a number of area shelters available for residents and their pets.

In Calimesa, the Sandalwood fire was 10% contained and had burned 500 acres. Mandatory evacuations were still in place, with shelters open.

The Reche fire in Moreno Valley burned 350 acres and was 10% contained. All evacuation orders had been lifted.

In Newbury Park, the Wendy Fire was holding steady at 90 acres burned and was 25% contained. No evacuations were ordered for the brush fire that burned away from residential areas.