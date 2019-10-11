



— A 40-acre brush fire erupted in El Sereno Friday as multiple fires raged through Southern California.

What started as a 1-acre grass fire at 11:26 a.m. at 2839 N Eastern Avenue spread to 20-acres by 2:37 p.m and to 40 acres by 5:20 p.m.

An anchor line was established at the base of the fire and crews were working to get lines around it, L.A. City Fire said.

According to fire officials, 63 firefighters and one helicopter were on scene to combat flames.

No structures were immediately threatened.

Miles away, a man died and dozens of homes were destroyed nearby by the wind-driven Saddleridge Fire raging through the foothill communities of Sylmar, Porter Ranch, and Granada Hills in Los Angeles.

The 7,500-acre Saddleridge Fire blazed on Friday forcing mandatory evacuations, closing several freeways and sending thousands seeking shelter.

The gusty winds whipped up the blaze, which officials said was moving at a rate of 800 acres per hour toward the 5/14 Freeway interchange and the Santa Clarita area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.