



— Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a college student outside a Long Beach Jack In The Box last year.

Officials said 30-year-old Edward Jacobs of Lynwood was arrested Friday for the murder of a Long Beach City College football player during an attempted robbery in September 2018.

Guy Eugene Alford III, 20, of Hawthorne, police said was shot about 12:15 a.m. Sept. 26, 2018, near 52nd Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Long Beach.

Officers responding to the call found Alford suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The victim was inside a blue Chevrolet Impala in a fast-food parking

lot when the shooting occurred,” according to Long Beach Police.

.

Alford apparently got out of the car in the parking lot, then collapsed and died.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Alford’s vehicle in

the restaurant’s drive-thru when a second vehicle pulled up behind and

three suspects got out, one of whom then went to the driver’s side and appeared to open fire.

Alford then slumped to the side as four passengers exited his car and the three suspects got back into their vehicle and fled the area.

Jacobs is being held on $2 million bail, police said.

By all accounts, Guy Eugene Alford III was a popular student, great friend and teammate.

The team’s defensive backs coach, Darnell Lacy, wrote on his page,

“Tired of the cowards! This dude didn’t deserve this.”

At the time of the murder, Alford’s father told The Long Beach Post that his son was trying to finish his associate’s degree at LBCC, then pursue a nursing degree.