LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man has died and dozens of homes have been damaged or destroyed by the wind-driven Saddleridge Fire raging through the foothill communities of Sylmar and Porter Ranch in Los Angeles.

Fire officials say the Saddleridge Fire has grown to 4,700 acres as of daybreak Friday, after initially being reported as a 1-acre blaze at 9 p.m. Thursday. One man has died of a heart attack amid the wildfire, which damaged at least 25 homes, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said.

A firefighter was also injured, suffering a minor eye injury.

The gusty winds have whipped up the blaze, which officials say is moving at a rate of 800 acres per hour. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

About 23,000 homes  — 100,000 residents — are under mandatory evacuation orders.

