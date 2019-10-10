



— The public’s help is needed Thursday to identify a man and a woman who broke into a Hollywood Hills home as the elderly homeowner slept inside.

LAPD detectives released security video of the burglary that happened last Friday at 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Crescent Heights.

Before the break-in, surveillance video captured a man and a woman driving into the driveway. The man got out of the driver’s seat and walked up to the front door and used bolt cutters to remove a lock box, which contained a key to the home, from the front door knob, then took off with it.

Video shows the suspect returned to the home an hour later and used the key to get inside. He was inside for just about two minutes, but took a telescope, a cell phone, and a handgun. The woman also went inside the home but police say she did not appear to take anything.

Police say the elderly resident was home and sleeping during the break-in, and that the suspect may be familiar with the home or the victim.

Both suspects were described as white and they were accompanied by what appeared to be an Australian Shepard dog. The man is about 30 years old with a heavy build, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. The woman is about 25 years old and wore dark pants, a black jacket and a black hat. Their car was described as a late model, dark-colored BMW.

Anyone with information about either suspect or the burglary can call Hollywood Burglary Detective Patrick Aluotto at (213) 972-2929.