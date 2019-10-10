Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you’re hoping to dress up as Blanche Devereaux this Halloween, we’ve got some bad news.
Target says the retail chain has already sold out of its “Golden Girls” costumes despite the show having been off the air for nearly three decades.
Other retailers say they’ve sold out their inventory as well.
Lookalike versions of the costumes are still widely available on Amazon and other online outlets.
The sitcom about four lovable Miami seniors aired from 1985 to 1992.
