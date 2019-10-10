CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Public health officials say two restaurants, a market and a movie theater in Culver City and Santa Monica may have been exposed to a person infected with measles recently.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says a local resident who recently traveled has tested positive for measles. However, before that person became aware of the infection, the resident had gone to several places in the West Los Angeles area between last Friday and Monday.

The following locations may have been exposed:

Oct. 4: Commercial building, 3756 Santa Rosalia Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90008 between 5:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 5: Culver City Arclight Cinemas, 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 between 5 and 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: AR Cucina Restaurant, 9531 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 between 7:30 and 11 p.m.

Oct. 7: Commercial building, 3201 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90403 between 11:35 a.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Oct. 7: Erewhon Market, 2800 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90403 between 3 and 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have been at these locations at these dates and times is at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed. Symptoms to watch out for include fever and/or an unexplained rash.

There are currently 18 Los Angeles County cases of measles this year, in addition to 11 non-resident measles cases that have come through the county.

Anyone who develops symptoms should stay at home and call their doctor immediately.