Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 10/10 at 8 a.m.

Thousands Of Edison Customers Without Power Due To Safety Shutoffs; LADWP Says No Shutoffs Planned

Nearly 5,000 Southern California Edison customers were without power Thursday after the utility implemented precautionary power shutoffs due to powerful winds.

China Bars NBA Players, Adam Silver From Speaking To Media As Lakers Face Nets In Shanghai

Despite a very real risk that it would be canceled, the Los Angeles Lakers preseason tilt against the Brooklyn Nets went forward Thursday in Shanghai amid the firestorm of controversy sparked by a tweet sent by an NBA executive last week expressing support for pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Local Weather

Red Flag Warning in effect for the Southland with the possibility of rolling power shutoffs for tens of thousands of residents due to gusty Santa Ana winds. A high Thursday of 79 for the beaches, 82 for the valleys.