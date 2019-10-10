Comments
NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — Another fire has broken out Thursday night — this time in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County.
The fire started around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road and was moving away from homes in the area into an open area.
Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted Ventura County Fire Department with aerial water drops to help contain the spread of the fire.
#Wendyfire Wendy Fire has grown to approx. 50 acres burning south of the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road. It’s continuing to move in a southward direction into open space, away from homes. @VCFD @toaksvcso @CityofTO pic.twitter.com/k61sjarcqN
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 11, 2019
