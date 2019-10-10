CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — Another fire has broken out Thursday night — this time in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County.

The fire started around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road and was moving away from homes in the area into an open area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted Ventura County Fire Department with aerial water drops to help contain the spread of the fire.

