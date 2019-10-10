Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – BWM is recalling nearly a quarter of a million cars and SUVs over what they say is a faulty backup camera display.
The carmaker says settings can be changed so that the camera can be turned off from drive to drive – which is a violation of federal safety standards.
The recall affects nearly every BMW model since 2018 and takes effect starting next month.
Click here to check if your vehicle is affected.
