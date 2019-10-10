CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:BMW, Car Recall


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – BWM is recalling nearly a quarter of a million cars and SUVs over what they say is a faulty backup camera display.

The carmaker says settings can be changed so that the camera can be turned off from drive to drive – which is a violation of federal safety standards.

The recall affects nearly every BMW model since 2018 and takes effect starting next month.

Click here to check if your vehicle is affected.

