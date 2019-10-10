



– Nine Democratic presidential candidates will appear at a town hall in downtown Los Angeles Thursday for a discussion of issues facing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and California businessman Tom Steyer will take part in the “Power of Pride” discussion being held at The Novo at L.A. Live.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will not be attending as he continues to recover from a heart attack he suffered last week just ahead of a campaign event in Riverside.

The town hall begins at 4:30 p.m., will be broadcast live on CNN. Each candidate will take questions for 30 minutes from an audience. It is being moderated by Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Dana Bash and Nia-Malika Henderson.

The event is being put on by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Andrew Yang both declined HRCF’s invitation, citing scheduling conflicts.

This is the second time in the past week that the frontrunners for the Democratic presidential nomination will be in downtown L.A. Last week, Biden, Warren and Harris attended a summit with union leaders at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel.

