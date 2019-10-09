Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Toys “R” Us is making a comeback.
Target is helping bring the retail chain back for the holiday shopping season.
Toys “R” Us closed all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.
This holiday season, shoppers will be able to buy toys through the Toys “R” Us website and complete the process on Target’s website.
Shoppers can either pick up their orders at a local Target store or have them delivered.
The parent company of Toy “R” Us says the collaboration is just the beginning.
