LAKE LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police said drunk driving might be to blame in a Tuesday night crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Lake Los Angeles.

The crash happened near the intersection of Avenue O and 165th Street East shortly before 9 p.m. when a 61-year-old man driving an SUV drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed into a sedan with two adults and three children inside.

The 5-year-old girl was pulled from the wreckage, but died at the scene. The driver and other passengers of the car — a 26-year-old woman, 27-year-old man, 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl — all suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the SUV, identified as George Kokoteev of Palmdale, suffered major injuries and was arrested at the scene.

CHP said the accident was still under investigation.