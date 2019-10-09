



— Four South LA gang members arrested on suspicion of a door-knock burglary in Monterey Park may be behind other burglaries, authorities said this week.

Kevin Green, 37, William Robinson, 40, Kedrick Daniels, 42, and Frank Tisby, 32, are all documented gang members from Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

All four men were all arrested on Oct. 2 after a county burglary-robbery task force spotted Tisby knocking on the front door of a Monterey Park home. Authorities say as Tisby sat out front in a Mercedes-Benz SUV, Robinson and Daniels got out of a Chevrolet SUV and broke in to the home through a rear entrance.

When both vehicles left, detectives found a rear window had been forced open and the home had been ransacked. With help from Monterey Park police officers, the suspects in the Chevrolet, which was driven by Green, were stopped and detained. Sheriff’s officials say stolen jewelry, cash and a police radio scanner were recovered from the Chevrolet.

The Mercedes-Benz SUV was later found in the city of Vernon, where authorities say Tisby was seen knocking on the door of another home. He was detained without further incident.

Sheriff’s officials say all four men have significant criminal histories and face 20 years to life in prison if convicted of this new burglary. Robinson is on parole for a previous burglary, and a conviction in this case could be the “third strike” for both him and Tisby.

Daniels, Robinson and Tisby are all being held on $1.1 million bail and are scheduled to be arraigned this week. Green is free on bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Nov. 6.

The sheriff’s department says its Major Crimes Burglary Robbery Task Force was formed more than nine years ago to combat the rise in organized daytime burglary crews, or “knock-knock burglars.” Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicles, or believes they may be a victim can call (562) 946-7187 or email BRTF@lasd.org.