LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers hope to keep their World Series dreams alive tonight as they head back to the ravine for the winner-take-all National League Division Series Game 5 against the Washington Nationals.

The boys in blue are just one win away from advancing to their fourth straight National League Championship Series, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said playing in front of a home crowd will give the team a slight edge.

“I know it’s going to be sold out,” he said. “I expect the crowd to be waving the rally towels from the first pitch, and we certainly feed off that emotion and that energy; we play great at home.

“Obviously, there’s familiarity with the ballpark, our routine. Walker [Buehler] likes being at home, our guys hit well at home. I expect it to be electric.”

Buehler will start Game 5 against the Nationals, hoping to repeat his Game 1 performance where he was able shut out the Nats for six straight innings.

“I think in those kind of games, I think it also helps to know that you’ve got everyone behind you, kind of all hands on deck,” Buehler said. “And you go as long as you can, as good as you can, and try to get out of it clean.

“We’re excited. I think the thing that’s kind of lost in playoff baseball is that it’s really fun, and I think the pressure and things like that, if you spin it in your head the right way, can make it more fun, so that’s our plan.”

Game 5 starts at 5:37 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.