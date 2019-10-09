



— A hit-and-run crash in West Hollywood was caught on camera.

The victim is a popular drag performer who also sings with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Crystal Cruz says the video is disturbing to watch.

Perhaps more disturbing, it appears the victim was hit intentionally.

He survived the attacked and spoke Wednesday evening to CBS2/KCAL9 for a story that is Only On 2 and 9.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

“The driver swerved and the next thing I knew I saw headlights,” says Sasha Markgraf.

He is home recovering, sporting an arm and leg brace, after being hit by a driver leaving Flaming Saddles, a bar, in WeHo two weeks ago

The driver took off and Markgraf was rushed to the hospital with major damage to his shoulder and arm.

“My bone was broken straight through. I had many tendons damaged and non-function of the right hand at all,” he says.

In addition to being a drag performer and singer, Markgraf is also a costume designer. When he left the bar with his friends to cross Larrabee Street after 2 a.m. he was wearing high heels and suspects the driver may have intentionally hit him.

“It’s sad to say but I think he was coming straight for us. He didn’t have to go right. He didn’t have to veer to the right,” Markgraf says.

The car was a silver Honda Civic but he didn’t get a look at who was driving. It could take a year of recovery before his hand works again.

“A person who works in fashion and design and being dominant right-handed this has put a damper on my career,” Markgraf says.

If you have any information about this accident or the driver, you’re asked to call Markgraf’s attorney. In the meantime, a GoFundMe was established to help him with expenses. Click here for more.