



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 10/9 at 8 a.m.

SoCal Edison Could Shut Off Power To 139K Southland Customers Due To Fire Danger

Southern California Edison warned that it could shut off power this week to more than 139,000 customers this week across the Southland due to elevated fire danger caused by gusty Santa Ana winds.

Newsom Signs Law Capping Rent Increases To 5 Percent For California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law Tuesday a bill which will cap rent increases across the state in an effort to tackle the homeless crisis.

Lakers Preseason Games In China At Risk Of Being Canceled

The Los Angeles Lakers preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets in China are at risk of being canceled amid the ongoing rift following Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s tweet last week supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, which sparked a firestorm of Chinese criticism.

Local Weather

Santa Ana winds will be at their strongest Thursday, with relative humidity plummeting to single-digits. A high of 72 for the beaches and 78 for the valleys.