SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A brazen home invasion robber entered a home occupied by a nanny and two sleep children in Sherman Oaks.

But he may have saved his most brazen move for last. When police showed up at the Sherman Oaks home, he dashed out.

Surveillance video captured him at the home’s front entrance, casing the home and entering through a back door. Another security camera captured him fleeing into the night and jumping in a get-a-way vehicle and evading authorities.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Randy Paige says the homeowner is still upset about the ordeal to talk on camera. He spoke with some of the man’s neighbors.

It began with the ring of a doorbell. Police say the burglar, most likely, was tying to see if anyone was home.

He was wearing a hoodie and he kept his head down to avoid having his face captured on security cameras.

What the burglar didn’t know is that there was a nanny inside the home looking after two children who were sleeping.

He made his way to the back of the house to find a way to break in. Meanwhile, the nanny was calling 911.

While the family’s little boy is tossing and turning in bed, the wanna-be burglar opens the bedroom door and looks inside. The nanny is upstairs in a little girl’s room and the child is fast asleep.

Within minutes the burglar flies out the front door and makes a run for his car — just as police show up. And just as the father pulls up in his SUV.

Dad tries to block the burglar in but he peels out and races just past police.

Paige showed the brazen burglary to a neighbor who said the video was “terrifying.”

The neighbor, like the homeowner, is hoping that someone recognizes the burglar and the video will lead to his capture.

“I’m on a single story apartment with no gate or anything so that’s honestly very terrifying,” the neighbor said.