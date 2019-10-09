Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Another wave of flight cancelations could impact travelers during the busy holiday season.
American Airlines has announced they will keep the Boeing 737 Max planes grounded for longer than originally planned.
The beleaguered planes are now scheduled to start traveling on January 16, about six weeks later than originally expected.
This could affect travelers during the busy holiday months.
The airline says it will drop 140 flights per day until mid-January because of the grounding.
The 737 planes have not been allowed to fly since mid-March.
