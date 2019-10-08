Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Several people were taken into custody in a raid on an illegal gambling ring Tuesday morning in Long Beach.
Long Beach police and SWAT officers conducted the raid sometime before 8:30 a.m. in the area of East Anaheim Street and Dawson Avenue.
Police confirmed to CBS2 that multiple people were arrested on outstanding warrants.
All streets were open in the area.
No further details were confirmed.
