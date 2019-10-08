OCEANSIDE (CBSLA) — A mysterious light in the sky over Southern California was actually part of an annual meteor shower that peaks Tuesday night.

A driver in Oceanside captured the sight of a ball of light falling on his dash-cam Monday night. In a tweet, he first asked, “Whoa anyone saw that green meteor in Oceanside?”

Crappy dash cam but I caught the meteor. I was at N Melrose Dr & Cooper Dr. pic.twitter.com/CSNa3gOQCK — A Smol Aardwolf 🌱 (@AardwolfEssex) October 8, 2019

He wasn’t far off. The falling light was part of the Draconid meteor shower, which is expected to peak Tuesday night. Up to 10 meteors an hour will streak across the sky at the height of the shower.

Unlike most heavenly light shows that are best seen after midnight, people will get their best look at the Draconids at nightfall or in the early evening in clear skies, according to EarthSky.